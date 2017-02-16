Erweiterte Funktionen

Netease Inc. Q4 Profit Advances 69%




16.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled RMB3.96 billion, or RMB29.88 per share. This was higher than RMB2.35 billion, or RMB17.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 53.2% to RMB12.10 billion. This was up from RMB7.90 billion last year.


Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.96 Bln. vs. RMB2.35 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.5% -EPS (Q4): RMB29.88 vs. RMB17.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.1% -Revenue (Q4): RMB12.10 Bln vs. RMB7.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 53.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
