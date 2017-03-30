Net Asset Value(s)

30 MARCH 2017

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2017

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value per share as at 28 February 2017 was 106.1 pence.

Subsequent to 28 February 2017 the Company has sold its investment in Cawood Scientific ("Cawood"), the UK's largest independent provider of analytical laboratory testing services for land-based industries, for cash proceeds of £2.23 million. For the purposes of calculating the unaudited net asset value per share as at 28 February 2017, the investment in Cawood has been valued at an amount equivalent to the sale proceeds.





The number of shares in issue at 28 February 2017 was 65,897,970.

Enquiries: Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

