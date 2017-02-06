Net Asset Value(s)

6 FEBRUARY 2017

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company") is a Venture Capital Trust ("VCT") launched in 1995 and advised by NVM Private Equity LLP.



The Company's objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2016 was 77.5 pence (30 September 2016 (audited) 80.0 pence). The net asset value is stated after deducting the final dividend of 3.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2016, which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 15 December 2016 and was paid to eligible shareholders on 23 December 2016.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2016 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2016 as determined by the directors.

During the three months ended 31 December 2016 there were no significant investment acquisitions or disposals.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2016 was 97,209,695. During the three months ended 31 December 2016 768,716 new shares were issued at a price of 77.0 pence per share pursuant to the Company's dividend investment scheme and no shares were re-purchased for cancellation.

Enquiries: Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

0645070R4

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM