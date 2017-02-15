Erweiterte Funktionen

NetApp Inc. Announces 12% Rise In Q3 Earnings




15.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX


SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $231 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $206 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.39 billion last year.


NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $231 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.365 - $1.515 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
