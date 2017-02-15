NetApp Inc. Announces 12% Rise In Q3 Earnings
15.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX
SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $231 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $206 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.39 billion last year.
NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $231 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.365 - $1.515 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,93 $
|39,52 $
|-0,59 $
|-1,49%
|15.02./23:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US64110D1046
|A0NHKR
|39,90 $
|21,88 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,38 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|München
|37,785 €
|+1,85%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|36,648 €
|0,00%
|21:47
|Hamburg
|36,92 €
|-0,57%
|08:16
|Berlin
|37,09 €
|-0,83%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|36,939 €
|-0,90%
|09:51
|Düsseldorf
|36,94 €
|-0,97%
|09:23
|Nasdaq
|38,93 $
|-1,49%
|22:00
