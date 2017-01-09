Erweiterte Funktionen

Nestle Sued Because Raisinet Boxes Don't Have Enough Raisinets




09.01.17 18:42
dpa-AFX


VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Sandy Hafer, a women from Southern California woman, has filed a lawsuit against Nestle accusing them of cheating customers by under-filling Raisninets boxes.


The lawsuit accuses Nestle of "misleading business practices" as the boxes are only 60 percent full while the rest 40 percent is air.


"Unbeknownst to consumers, who cannot see the contents inside the Products' packaging at the time of purchase, approximately 40% each Products' packaging is non-functional slack-fill - empty space which serves no functional purpose under the law," the lawsuit says.


According to Hafer, this allows Nestle to lower its food product costs by not giving the customers "the full benefit of their bargain."


Hafer also noted that if she had known that the box of Raisinets candies were underfilled she would not have purchased it or would have paid significantly less.


Nestlé responded to the lawsuit with the following statement, "We are aware of the lawsuit, which is one of many similar suits filed against food manufacturers and retailers. The allegations are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves. All Nestlé products and labels comply with FDA regulations and provide consumers the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
