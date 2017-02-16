Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nestlé":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nestle FY16 Profit Down, Sales Edges Up; Sees Organic Sales Growth In FY17




16.02.17 08:01
dpa-AFX


VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss foods giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.

L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit attributable to shareholders of the parent declined to 8.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.07 billion francs. Earnings per share fell to 2.75 francs from 2.89 francs last year.


The latest results were impacted by several items, the largest one being a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.


Underlying earnings per share were 3.40 francs, up 3.4 percent in constant currency.


Sales of 89.47 billion francs edged up 0.8 percent from 88.79 billion francs last year. Foreign exchange impact was negative 1.6 percent. On an organic basis, sales grew 3.2 percent, with continued strong real internal growth of 2.4 percent.


Further, the company said that at the Annual General Meeting on April 6, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.30 francs per share.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects organic growth between 2 percent and 4 percent. In order to drive future profitability, the company plans to increase restructuring costs considerably in 2017. As a result, the trading operating profit margin in constant currency is expected to be stable. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,99 € 68,92 € -0,93 € -1,35% 16.02./09:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0038863350 A0Q4DC 73,58 € 62,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,958 € -1,15%  09:55
Nasdaq OTC Other 72,81 $ +0,30%  15.02.17
Hamburg 67,78 € -0,72%  08:16
München 68,02 € -1,00%  09:40
Frankfurt 67,824 € -1,28%  09:36
Stuttgart 68,02 € -1,28%  09:39
Hannover 67,78 € -1,31%  08:16
Xetra 67,99 € -1,35%  09:41
Düsseldorf 67,61 € -1,37%  08:10
Berlin 68,05 € -1,38%  09:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
762 Neues von Nestle WKN A0Q4D. 19.01.17
32 Nestle 08.08.13
  Nestle auch von Pferdefleischsk. 19.02.13
25 es geht aufwärts 07.02.09
32 Chartchancen - Nestle 07.08.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...