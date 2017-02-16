Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nestlé":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nestle FY16 Profit Dips, Sales Rise; Sees Higher Underlying Earnings In FY17




16.02.17 10:06
dpa-AFX


VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss foods giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.

L) reported Thursday a decline in its fiscal 2016 net profit, while trading operating profit improved with higher organic sales.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects organic growth between 2 percent and 4 percent, and underlying earnings per share in constant currency to increase. The company projects stable trading operating profit margin in constant currency as it plans to increase restructuring costs considerably in 2017.


Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said, "Our 2016 organic growth was at the high end of the industry but at the lower end of our expectations. We saw a solid trading operating profit margin improvement and our cash flow grew significantly. ...Nestlé continues to invest in future growth and operating efficiency, targeting mid-single digit organic growth and significant structural cost savings by 2020."


For fiscal 2016, profit attributable to shareholders of the parent declined to 8.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 9.07 billion francs. Earnings per share fell to 2.75 francs from 2.89 francs last year.


The latest results were impacted by several items, the largest one being a one-off non-cash adjustment to deferred taxes.


Underlying earnings per share were 3.40 francs, up 3.4 percent in constant currency.


Trading operating profit increased to 13.69 billion francs from 13.38 billion francs last year. Trading operating profit margin was 15.3%, up 20 basis points on a reported basis and up 30 basis points in constant currency.


Trading operating profit margin went up 20 basis points to 15.3%. In constant currency, trading operating profit margin went up 30 basis points


Sales of 89.47 billion francs edged up 0.8 percent from 88.79 billion francs last year. Foreign exchange impact was negative 1.6 percent. On an organic basis, sales grew 3.2 percent, with continued strong real internal growth of 2.4 percent. All business segments posted increased organic sales in the year.


Further, the company said that at the Annual General Meeting on April 6, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.30 francs per share.


Nestle shares were trading at 72.15 francs, down 1.37 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,19 € 68,92 € -1,73 € -2,51% 16.02./11:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0038863350 A0Q4DC 73,58 € 62,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,247 € -2,18%  11:27
Nasdaq OTC Other 72,81 $ +0,30%  15.02.17
Hamburg 67,85 € -0,62%  10:02
Hannover 67,78 € -1,31%  08:16
Düsseldorf 67,61 € -1,37%  08:10
Stuttgart 67,488 € -2,05%  10:35
München 67,25 € -2,12%  10:45
Frankfurt 67,224 € -2,15%  11:12
Berlin 67,49 € -2,19%  10:25
Xetra 67,19 € -2,51%  11:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
763 Neues von Nestle WKN A0Q4D. 11:14
32 Nestle 08.08.13
  Nestle auch von Pferdefleischsk. 19.02.13
25 es geht aufwärts 07.02.09
32 Chartchancen - Nestle 07.08.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...