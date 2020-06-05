Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nel ASA":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Nel Asa and Co: Hype? Buying? Would Buffett strike?




05.06.20 16:54
Finanztrends

Dear readers,


Nel Asa, Ballard Power, PowerCell Sweden or ITM Power are currently rising to record highs in some cases and even all-time highs in others. The hype of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry had initially collapsed in February – but now it seems to be starting all the more strongly again. At the same time, the business of most companies ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Medical Mushrooms in 220 Apotheken - Sensationelle Quartalszahlen
Neuer 289% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 846% mit Canafarma und 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis


Hollister Biosciences Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Nel ASA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,6965 € 1,7365 € -0,04 € -2,30% 05.06./20:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010081235 A0B733 1,91 € 0,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,6965 € -2,30%  20:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,93 $ -3,02%  20:01
Frankfurt 1,6765 € -3,76%  19:59
Stuttgart 1,6705 € -4,13%  19:53
Düsseldorf 1,68 € -4,33%  19:57
München 1,68 € -4,33%  19:24
Berlin 1,68 € -4,38%  19:53
Hamburg 1,665 € -5,10%  19:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aufwärtstrend bestätigt - Bahnbrechende News voraus. Cannabis Hot Stock zehn mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 37 mal als Canopy Growth

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18774 NEL, der Wasserstoffplayer au. 20:04
9481 Nel ASA mit neuen Aufträgen. 19:15
20 Das wird der Kracher bis 2050 04.06.20
6 Degiro NEL ASA Bezugrechte . 28.04.20
770 Nel ASA Das Forum für Reali. 22.04.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...