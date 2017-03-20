Nektar Therapeutics Posting Substantial Gain In Afternoon Trading

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.03.17 18:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday, with the biopharmaceutical company surging up by 37 percent.

Nektar has reached its highest intraday level in well over ten years.


The jump by Nektar comes after the company announced positive results from a study of its new opioid pain medication.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,61 $ 15,50 $ 6,11 $ +39,42% 20.03./20:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6402681083 165417 22,32 $ 11,41 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 20,169 € +43,44%  19:48
Frankfurt 20,40 € +43,07%  19:32
Nasdaq 21,62 $ +39,48%  20:15
München 18,805 € +30,23%  17:31
  = Realtime
