Neenah Paper, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 21% In Q4

15.02.17 23:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $18.9 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $15.6 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $220.5 million. This was down from $230.4 million last year.


Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $18.9 Mln. vs. $15.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $220.5 Mln vs. $230.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.3%


