National Retail Properties, Inc. Earnings Advance 16% In Q4




13.02.17 14:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc.

(NNN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $90.29 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $77.95 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $141.20 million. This was up from $126.38 million last year.


National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $90.29 Mln. vs. $77.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -Revenue (Q4): $141.20 Mln vs. $126.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,815 € 41,673 € 0,142 € +0,34% 13.02./14:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6374171063 A0JMJZ 47,77 € 37,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 41,565 € +1,34%  08:08
Frankfurt 41,815 € +0,34%  08:09
NYSE 44,54 $ 0,00%  10.02.17
  = Realtime
