National Grid Updates On UK Electricity Transmission Allowances

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.



L, NGG), in its Update on UK Electricity Transmission Allowances, concluded that some investments are no longer needed in this price control. As a result, National Grid has volunteered a deferral of 480 million pounds of RIIO T1 allowances.

The company believed that such a deferral would enable better alignment of the funding (allowances) with the likely timing of spend and help to lower customer bills in the near-term. The need for these deferred investments in the future and the associated level of funding required will form part of RIIO-T2 discussions.

National Grid has discussed its proposal with Ofgem and expects the change to be enacted through the November 2017 Ofgem annual iteration process. This will lead to lower Electricity Transmission revenues in RIIO T1, of about 100 million pounds in total, phased across fiscal years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

