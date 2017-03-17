Erweiterte Funktionen
National Grid Says EU Cleares Sale Of 61% Stake In UK Gas Distribution Business
17.03.17 04:21
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.
L, NGG) said that the European Commission has cleared the sale of a 61% equity interest in its UK gas distribution business to a consortium of long-term infrastructure investors.
The consortium comprises Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, Allianz Capital Partners, Hermes Investment Management, CIC Capital Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Dalmore Capital and Amber Infrastructure Limited/International Public Partnerships.
National Grid expects that the transaction will complete on 31 March 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
