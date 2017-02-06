Erweiterte Funktionen

National Grid Commences New Share Buy-back Programme




06.02.17 09:22
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.

L, NGG) said that it has commenced a new programme to repurchase Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company during the period running from 6 February 2017 to no later than 17 February 2017.


The commencement of this share buy-back programme follows the conclusion on 27 January 2017 of the share buy-back programme managed by Barclays Capital Securities Limited which the Company announced on 24 November 2016.


The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the share buy-back programme is 34.98 million pounds and the maximum number of Ordinary shares that will be purchased is 3.50 million. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,98 € 10,80 € 0,18 € +1,67% 06.02./11:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B08SNH34 A0ETYW 13,59 € 10,52 €
Tradegate (RT) 		10,929 € -0,07%  11:27
Xetra 10,98 € +1,67%  10:34
Stuttgart 10,92 € +0,69%  10:25
Frankfurt 10,83 € +0,06%  09:26
Düsseldorf 10,885 € +0,05%  09:29
München 10,74 € 0,00%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,40 $ -1,47%  02.02.17
Berlin 10,705 € -3,21%  08:10
