Erweiterte Funktionen



National Express To Sell C2c Franchise To FS Italiane's Trenitalia For £70 Mln




11.01.17 09:06
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc.

(NEX.L) Wednesday said it has reached an in principle agreement for Trenitalia, the passenger rail transportation company part of FS Italiane Group, to acquire the c2c franchise. The total consideration is expected to be around 70 million pounds, resulting in a small net profit for National Express.


Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon final consent from the Department for Transport and is expected to occur within the next three to four weeks.


Trenitalia UK made an offer following initial partnership discussions regarding future franchise bidding. The acquisition is the first step in Trenitalia's plans to expand in the UK rail passenger market, in line with the internationalisation plans of the entire FS Italiane Group.


Trenitalia will retain c2c's existing management and staff and build on its successful track record of delivering value for passengers.


Barbara Morgante, CEO of Trenitalia, said: "We see significant chances to invest in UK Rail and this in principle agreement with National Express allows us to foster these ambitions. This is why we are extremely delighted to have this exciting opportunity to run the UK's consistently best performing railway and serve the people of East London and South Essex."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,923 € 3,937 € -0,014 € -0,36% 11.01./11:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006215205 888871 4,48 € 3,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,947 € +1,99%  08:03
Frankfurt 3,942 € +1,81%  08:02
Stuttgart 3,923 € -0,36%  09:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...