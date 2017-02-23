Erweiterte Funktionen



National Express FY16 Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend




23.02.17 09:25
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc.

(NEX.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax rose to 136.3 million pounds from 122.7 million pounds last year.


Profit after tax grew increased to 120.0 million pounds from 109.1 million pounds in the prior year.


Group normalised profit before tax was 175.0 million pounds, compared to 150.1 million pounds last year. Normalised earnings per share were 27.3 pence, compared to 23.4 pence last year.


Group revenue increased 20 percent to 2.11 billion pounds from 1.75 billion pounds in the prior year. At constant rates, revenues increased 10.6 percent.


The company said it is proposing a 10 percent increase in the final dividend to 8.41 pence, giving an 8.4 percent increase in the full year dividend to 12.28 pence.


During 2017, the company expects to make good progress across the Group. The company has raised its annual free cash flow target to 120 million pounds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,964 € 3,975 € -0,011 € -0,28% 23.02./10:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006215205 888871 4,45 € 3,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,116 € +3,50%  09:06
Frankfurt 3,964 € -0,28%  08:03
Berlin 3,962 € -0,38%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...