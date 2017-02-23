National Express FY16 Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc.



(NEX.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax rose to 136.3 million pounds from 122.7 million pounds last year.

Profit after tax grew increased to 120.0 million pounds from 109.1 million pounds in the prior year.

Group normalised profit before tax was 175.0 million pounds, compared to 150.1 million pounds last year. Normalised earnings per share were 27.3 pence, compared to 23.4 pence last year.

Group revenue increased 20 percent to 2.11 billion pounds from 1.75 billion pounds in the prior year. At constant rates, revenues increased 10.6 percent.

The company said it is proposing a 10 percent increase in the final dividend to 8.41 pence, giving an 8.4 percent increase in the full year dividend to 12.28 pence.

During 2017, the company expects to make good progress across the Group. The company has raised its annual free cash flow target to 120 million pounds.

