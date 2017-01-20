National Express Appoints Chris Davies As Group Finance Director

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inchcape":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group PLC (NEX.



L) said that it appointed Matthew Ashley as Chief Executive Officer of North America division and Chris Davies as Group Finance Director following Matthew's move.

After two and a half successful years as Group Finance Director, Matthew Ashley is moving to become Chief Executive Officer for North America, National Express' largest division. While holding this senior operational leadership position Matthew will also remain an Executive Director of the Company and continue as a member of the National Express Board.

To ensure a smooth transition, following the National Express 2017 AGM on May 10th Matthew will work alongside the existing Chief Executive Officer for North America, David Duke until 1st September 2017. After this date Matthew will become Chief Executive Officer for North America.

David will remain with the business as a senior counsel supporting Matthew, as part of a long-planned phased retirement.

Chris Davies joins National Express from Inchcape plc where he has been Group Financial Controller and Treasurer since 2013. Chris also acted as interim Group Chief Financial Officer for Inchcape plc between January and April 2016. Chris will join National Express in early May and will initially work alongside Matthew Ashley during a transition period, before taking up the role full time after the National Express 2017 AGM on May 10th. Chris will join the Board as an Executive Director on 10th May 2017, following the AGM.

