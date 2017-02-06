Erweiterte Funktionen

National Australia Bank Posts Q1 Profit Of A$1.6 Bln




06.02.17 06:55
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian lender National Australia Bank Ltd.

(NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported Monday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to the owners of the company was about A$1.6 billion.


Cash earnings were about A$1.6 billion, down 1 percent from the prior corresponding period.


Revenue increased 1 percent, compared to the quarterly average of the September 2016 half year results. This benefited from growth in lending and higher trading income. Group net interest margin was broadly stable.


Looking ahead, the company said the operating environment has some challenges with funding costs remaining elevated and competition still intense.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



