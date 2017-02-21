Erweiterte Funktionen



Nasdaq Signs Landmark Market Technology Deal With Borse Dubai




21.02.17 11:07
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Tuesday announced a new landmark agreement with Borse Dubai, the holding company for Dubai Financial Market or DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.

The agreement would bolster the technological infrastructure of Dubai's stock exchanges, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, and further improve post-trade practices.


DFM has been a Nasdaq Market Technology client since its inception in 2000.


Under the agreement with Borse Dubai, Nasdaq will deliver a new INET-powered, multi-asset trading technology engine, Nasdaq Matching Engine. Nasdaq would also deliver a state-of-the-art cash equities clearing module -Nasdaq Packaged Clearing and enable an in-memory-vetting model on the central securities depository or CSD solution, which will increase performance, speed and resiliency, all under the new Nasdaq Financial Framework architecture.


This infrastructure renovation is expected to be completed by early 2019 and will pave the way for various enhancements in DFM, including central counterparty (CCP) clearing.


