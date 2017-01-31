Nasdaq Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance 7%
31.01.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $161 million, or $0.95 per share. This was higher than $150 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $599 million. This was up from $536 million last year.
Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $599 Mln vs. $536 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,22 €
|64,22 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6311031081
|813516
|66,39 €
|55,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,22 €
|0,00%
|26.01.17
|Berlin
|63,63 €
|+0,58%
|10:45
|München
|64,07 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq
|68,18 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|62,923 €
|-0,11%
|08:20
|Düsseldorf
|62,90 €
|-0,40%
|09:52
|Stuttgart
|63,088 €
|-0,85%
|11:28
