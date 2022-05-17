Erweiterte Funktionen
Nanoco Group - Samsung versus Nanoco: Round 1 to Nanoco
17.05.22 08:00
Edison Investment Research
The ruling by the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in favour of Nanoco in respect of all 47 claims in the five patents underpinning its litigation against Samsung is unalloyed good news for Nanoco. With the company’s IP confirmed as valid, Nanoco now looks in a much stronger position to pursue its infringement case against Samsung, or a settlement. With Samsung sales of quantum dot televisions estimated at a cumulative 26m by FYE21, success could be a significant upside driver.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,308 €
|0,308 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.05./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,38 €
|0,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,466 €
|+46,54%
|10:17
|Stuttgart
|0,282 €
|+1,44%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|0,308 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|0,294 €
|-3,29%
|08:20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,32 $
|-20,00%
|09.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Nanoco-Group: market leader
|25.04.21
|GB00B01JLR99 Nanoco Group .
|25.04.21