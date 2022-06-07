Erweiterte Funktionen
Nanoco Group - More good news – this time organic business
07.06.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research
Nanoco has signed an agreement for a fifth work package from its major European customer. This covers the final phase of a scale-up of a longer wavelength material and development of a third material. It has also completed a placing and subscription raising £2.0m (net) at 37p/share, which extends the cash runway into CY24, and announced a broker option at 37p/share potentially raising up to an additional £3.7m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,458 €
|0,442 €
|0,016 €
|+3,62%
|07.06./11:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,47 €
|0,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,458 €
|+3,62%
|06.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,842 $
|+40,33%
|06.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,434 €
|+6,37%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|0,426 €
|+2,40%
|11:14
|Düsseldorf
|0,464 €
|+1,75%
|11:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
