Nanoco Group - More good news – this time organic business




07.06.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco has signed an agreement for a fifth work package from its major European customer. This covers the final phase of a scale-up of a longer wavelength material and development of a third material. It has also completed a placing and subscription raising £2.0m (net) at 37p/share, which extends the cash runway into CY24, and announced a broker option at 37p/share potentially raising up to an additional £3.7m.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,458 € 0,442 € 0,016 € +3,62% 07.06./11:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01JLR99 A0EASE 0,47 € 0,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,458 € +3,62%  06.06.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,842 $ +40,33%  06.06.22
Frankfurt 0,434 € +6,37%  08:20
Stuttgart 0,426 € +2,40%  11:14
Düsseldorf 0,464 € +1,75%  11:01
  = Realtime
