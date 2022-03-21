Erweiterte Funktionen
Nanoco Group - Closer to commercialisation
21.03.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research
Nanoco has announced it has signed an agreement for a fourth work package from a major European customer relating to a longer wavelength material for enhancing the sensitivity of silicon sensors. Significantly, this package is for the delivery of an enhanced and scaled up version of the technology, indicating that the performance achieved so far merits scaling up the process and is consistent with management’s goal of having visibility of production revenues during calendar H222.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,23 €
|0,234 €
|-0,004 €
|-1,71%
|21.03./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,35 €
|0,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,23 €
|-1,71%
|11:29
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3899 $
|+52,30%
|18.03.22
|Stuttgart
|0,208 €
|+5,05%
|17:02
|Frankfurt
|0,214 €
|+1,90%
|08:20
|Düsseldorf
|0,228 €
|+0,88%
|17:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
