Nabaltec - Getting back to pre-pandemic performance

Nabaltec’s H121 results show that the recovery that commenced in Q420 has been sustained. Revenues were only 2% behind pre-pandemic levels in Q221, resulting in a record EBIT margin. Management has raised FY21 guidance. Performance at the upper end could potentially result in record revenues this year. Guidance is supported by strong demand for boehmite, which is used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as management expects its sales of this material (10% of FY20 sales) to jump by around 50% in FY21.