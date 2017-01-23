Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Weakens Against Majors




23.01.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar declined against its major rivals in the early European session on Monday.


The kiwi dropped to 1.4943 against the euro and 0.7181 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.4889 and 0.7219, respectively.


The kiwi retreated from an early 5-day high of 1.0491 versus the aussie with the pair trading at 1.0519.


The kiwi declined to a 5-day low of 81.58 against the yen, off its previous high of 82.06.


The next possible support for the kiwi may be found around 0.70 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro and 1.065 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:01 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: Österreichische Volksbanken: [...]
12:59 , dpa-AFX
Förderung von Gesundheits-Neuerungen soll Ve [...]
12:45 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Zeitenwende in der Formel 1: Kein P [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Insolvenzverwalter prüft Sanierungschance für [...]
12:30 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: TV-Koch Oliver Hoffinger zau [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...