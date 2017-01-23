NZ Dollar Weakens Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar declined against its major rivals in the early European session on Monday.





The kiwi dropped to 1.4943 against the euro and 0.7181 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.4889 and 0.7219, respectively.

The kiwi retreated from an early 5-day high of 1.0491 versus the aussie with the pair trading at 1.0519.

The kiwi declined to a 5-day low of 81.58 against the yen, off its previous high of 82.06.

The next possible support for the kiwi may be found around 0.70 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro and 1.065 against the aussie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM