NZ Dollar Slides Against Majors




16.03.17 06:24
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 79.25 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.5343 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.84 and 1.5233, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.6989 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7043.


The kiwi slipped to 1.0987 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0940. This may be compared to an early near 1-year low of 1.0996.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.55 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 1.10 against the aussie.


