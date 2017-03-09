Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Slides Against Majors




09.03.17 05:25
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 78.95 against the yen, more than a 2-month low of 0.6901 and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.5269 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.06, 0.6914 and 1.5245, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.0903 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0886.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 77.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.54 against the euro and 1.10 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Wagenknecht: 'Mit Brüsseler Lobbyk [...]
06:33 , dpa-AFX
China Inflation Slows; Producer Price Inflation [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 9. März 201 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 15. März [...]
05:49 , dpa-AFX
EU-Gipfel wählt Ratschef und berät über Konj [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...