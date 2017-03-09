NZ Dollar Slides Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 78.95 against the yen, more than a 2-month low of 0.6901 and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.5269 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.06, 0.6914 and 1.5245, respectively.

Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.0903 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0886.

If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 77.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.54 against the euro and 1.10 against the aussie.

