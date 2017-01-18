Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Rises Against Most Majors




18.01.17 05:38
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 81.52 against the yen and more than a 1-month high of 1.4831 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 81.24 and 1.4845, respectively.


Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to an 8-day high of 1.0465 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0486.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.


