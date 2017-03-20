NZ Dollar Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.03.17 07:03
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 0.7054 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.7015.


Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 0.7054 from last week's closing value of 0.7015.


The kiwi edged up to 79.38 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 79.04.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro, 1.07 against the aussie and 80.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



