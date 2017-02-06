Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Rises Against Majors




06.02.17 06:06
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0464 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0489.


Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.7326, 82.36 and 1.4715 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7309, 82.28 and 1.4735, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the aussie, 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:21 , dpa-AFX
Tiffany-Chef Cumenal räumt seinen Posten
08:20 , dpa-AFX
Millionen Chinesen verfolgen Super Bowl - erst [...]
08:19 , dpa-AFX
Euro Little Changed After German Factory Or [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Net Asset Value(s)
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...