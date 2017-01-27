Erweiterte Funktionen
NZ Dollar Rises Against Majors
27.01.17 06:18
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.
The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 83.34 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.93.
Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7253, 1.4725 and 1.0381 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7243, 1.4736 and 1.0394, respectively.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 85.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 1.02 against the aussie.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
18:59 , dpa-AFXThe Swiss Stock Market Declined After Weak [...]
18:57 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: WTO urteilt für EU wegen russisc [...]
18:54 , dpa-AFXColgate-Palmolive Showing Notable Move To T [...]
18:38 , dpa-AFXVMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFXTrump Expresses Support For "Nuclear Option" [...]