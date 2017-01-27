NZ Dollar Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.01.17
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 83.34 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.93.


Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7253, 1.4725 and 1.0381 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7243, 1.4736 and 1.0394, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 85.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 1.02 against the aussie.


