NZ Dollar Rises After Gains On Wall Street

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday on risk appetite, following the gains on Wall Street on the back of strong U.S. jobs data and U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations.





Crude Oil for March delivery is currently up by 0.17 percent or $54.00 per barrel. The crude oil price rose as crude was affected by mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Meanwhile, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday that the services sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 53.1. That's down from 53.4 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Last Friday, the NZ dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the kiwi fell against the yen and the Australian dollar, it rose against the euro. Meanwhile, the kiwi held steady against the U.S. dollar.

In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0464 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0489. The kiwi is likely to find resistance around against the 1.02 area.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, coming in at A$25.611 billion. That missed the forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in November.

Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.7326, 82.36 and 1.4715 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7309, 82.28 and 1.4735, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, and 1.45 against the euro.

Looking ahead, the German factory orders for December is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

The German construction PMI for January and Eurozone Sentix investor confidence index for February are slated for released later in the day.

At 5:30 am ET, National Bank of Belgium Governor Jan Smets holds a speech on "Central banking in times of uncertainty: Is Lamfalussy still relevant?", in Brussels.

At 9:00 am ET, ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to speak on the occasion of the ECON Hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

At 4:30 pm ET, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to speak on "FinTech Regulation" before the Global Interdependence Center (GIC) "Payment Systems in the Internet Age" afternoon program, in San Diego, U.S.

