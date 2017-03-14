Erweiterte Funktionen
NZ Dollar Recovers Against Most Majors
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar recovered from recent lows against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.
The NZ dollar rose to 0.6929 against the U.S. dollar and 79.56 against the yen, from an early 4-day lows of 0.6909 and 79.35, respectively.
Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5372 from an early low of 1.5419.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.
