NZ Dollar Falls Against Most Majors




01.03.17 07:52
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The NZ dollar fell to 1-week lows of 0.7132 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0731 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7191 and 1.0645, respectively.


Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to an 8-day low of 1.4794 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4702.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.49 against the euro.


