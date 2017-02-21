NZ Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.7151 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-month low of 1.0722 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7187 and 1.0690, respectively.

Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.4801 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4755.

If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.70 against the greenback, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.49 against the euro.

