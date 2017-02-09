Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Falls Against Majors




09.02.17 05:53
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.4855 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 80.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4723 and 81.30, respectively.


Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.7196 and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.0593 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7264 and 1.0519, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:22 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Should Persistently Pursue Easing With Y [...]
06:19 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Slides Against Majors
06:06 , dpa-AFX
Yen Falls Against Majors
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 9. Februar 2 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 15. Februa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...