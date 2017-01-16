Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Falls Against Majors




16.01.17 06:03
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 80.93 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 81.54.


The kiwi dropped to 1.4971 against the euro, from an early 1-month high of 1.4876.


Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi slipped to 0.7088 and 1.0543 from an early more than 1-month high of 0.7148 and a 6-day high of 1.0498, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 79.00 against the kiwi, 1.53 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:31 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: AlzChem AG plant Börsengang [...]
07:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: PROJECT Vier Metropolen II sch [...]
07:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: PROJECT Vier Metropolen II sch [...]
06:15 , dpa-AFX
Japan Core Machinery Orders Decline More Th [...]
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In N [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...