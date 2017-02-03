NZ Dollar Falls Against Aussie, Euro

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.17 09:58
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar fell against the Australian dollar and the euro in the pre-European session on Friday.


The NZ dollar declined to nearly a 2-week low of 1.0529 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.0492.


The kiwi dropped to 1.4799 against the euro, from an early high of 1.4752. If the NZ dollar extends decline, is seen as its next support level.


If the NZ Dollar continues its downtrend it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the aussie and 1.52 against the euro.


