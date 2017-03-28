Erweiterte Funktionen
NZ Dollar Drops Against Most Majors
28.03.17 07:46
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.
The NZ dollar fell to 0.7036 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.7049.
Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi slipped to 1.5446 and 77.79 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5424 and 77.91, respectively.
If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro and 76.00 against the yen.
