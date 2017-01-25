Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Drops Against Most Majors




25.01.17 05:57
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The NZ dollar fell to 0.7231 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7247.


Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 1.4837 and 82.11 from an early 6-day high of 1.4776 and a 5-day high of 82.68, respectively.


If the extends downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.50 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:52 , dpa-AFX
Hyundai Motor Q4 Profit Plunges On Weak U [...]
06:41 , dpa-AFX
Gainers & Losers Of The Day: GNVC, NVIV, [...]
06:30 , dpa-AFX
LG Electronics FY16 Net Profit, Sales Down; [...]
06:23 , dpa-AFX
Pound Rises Against Most Majors
06:06 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Dollar Rises Against Most Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...