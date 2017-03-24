NZ Dollar Drops Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.03.17 06:24
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.7007 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.5361 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7029 and 1.5339, respectively.


Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 77.98 from an early high of 78.29.


Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0874 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0843.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro, 76.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the aussie.


