NZ Dollar Drops Against Majors




06.03.17 07:22
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 79.76 against the yen, nearly a 2-month low of 1.5130 against the euro and a 9-month low of 1.0810 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 80.28, 1.5074 and 1.0779, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.7007 from Friday's closing value of 0.7043.


If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 0.69 against the greenback.


