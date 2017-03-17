Erweiterte Funktionen


NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors




17.03.17 06:01
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The NZ dollar rose to 0.6998 against the U.S. dollar and 79.37 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6986 and 79.15, respectively.


Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5389 from an early 4-day low of 1.5439.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.55 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:26 , dpa-AFX
Roche Unveils MagNA Pure 24 System
07:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Clariant to be included in SPI® S [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
STICHWORT: Die G20
06:35 , dpa-AFX
STICHWORT: Themen beim G20-Treffen in Ba [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: G20-Finanzminister vor schwieriger [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...