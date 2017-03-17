NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The NZ dollar rose to 0.6998 against the U.S. dollar and 79.37 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6986 and 79.15, respectively.

Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5389 from an early 4-day low of 1.5439.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen and 1.55 against the euro.

