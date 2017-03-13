NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.03.17 07:01
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The NZ dollar rose to 1.5409 against the euro, from an early 4-month low of 1.5454.


Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 0.6944 and 79.68 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6921 and 79.44, respectively.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.51 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback and 81.00 against the yen.


