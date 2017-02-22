NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.02.17 06:00
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 81.44 against the yen, from an early low of 81.23.


Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.4703 from an early low of 1.4735. This may be compared to an early 6-day high of 1.4702.


Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.7175 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7161.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 0.73 against the greenback.


