NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.





The NZ dollar rose to 82.58 against the yen, from an early 8-day low of 82.05.

Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.4764 and 0.7309 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4792 and 0.7279, respectively.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 0.74 against the greenback.

