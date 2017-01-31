NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.01.17 07:01
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.7298 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7284.


Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to 82.86 from an early 5-day low of 82.62.


The kiwi edged up to 1.4664 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4674.


If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.


