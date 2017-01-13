NZ Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The NZ dollar rose to a 4-week high of 1.4905 against the euro and a 10-day high of 81.87 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4950 and 81.37, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7123 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7094.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro, 84.00 against the kiwi and 0.73 against the greenback.

