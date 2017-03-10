NZ Dollar Advances Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 79.68 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 79.27.

Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5316 and 0.6916 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5334 and 0.6899, respectively.

The kiwi edged up to 1.0871 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.0896.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 82.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.

