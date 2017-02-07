NZ Dollar Advances Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 0.7375 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-year high of 1.4535 against the euro and a 6-day high of 1.0379 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7321, 1.4679 and 1.0458, respectively.

Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 82.51 from an early 2-week low of 81.61.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro, 1.03 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.

